SGCHD, Jordan Valley Community Health Center open vaccine opportunities for Phase 1B, Tier 3 next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center have partnered up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible under Missouri Phase 1B – Tier 3.

Starting Monday, March 15, health leaders will administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic for those who qualify, including teachers and essential workers.

Health leaders say new opportunities will be added regularly based on supply.

Groups eligible under Phase 1B – Tier 3 include:

K-12 teachers and school staff, including substitute teachers

Childcare workers in DHSS-licensed facilities

Food and agriculture employees, excluding restaurants and bars

Communications infrastructure and media with an emergency function

Local energy providers

City, county, state, and federal employees

Information technology company staff

Mass transit and freight employees

Water and wastewater systems staff

Dams and nuclear energy sector staff

To schedule an appointment, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Then, you can enter your patient ID and other information HERE to sign up for a date and time.

