SGCHD, Jordan Valley Community Health Center open vaccine opportunities for Phase 1B, Tier 3 next week

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center have partnered up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible under Missouri Phase 1B – Tier 3.

Starting Monday, March 15, health leaders will administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic for those who qualify, including teachers and essential workers.

Health leaders say new opportunities will be added regularly based on supply.

Groups eligible under Phase 1B – Tier 3 include:

  • K-12 teachers and school staff, including substitute teachers
  • Childcare workers in DHSS-licensed facilities
  • Food and agriculture employees, excluding restaurants and bars
  • Communications infrastructure and media with an emergency function
  • Local energy providers
  • City, county, state, and federal employees
  • Information technology company staff
  • Mass transit and freight employees
  • Water and wastewater systems staff
  • Dams and nuclear energy sector staff

To schedule an appointment, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Then, you can enter your patient ID and other information HERE to sign up for a date and time.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

