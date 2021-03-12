Silver Dollar City offering ticket discounts through new partnership with Arvest Bank

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City has announced a 10-year collaboration with Arvest Bank, one which may open the door for more ticket discounts this upcoming season.

The partnership allows Arvest Bank customers to save money when buying tickets for Silver Dollar City.

Customers who use their Arvest Bank debit or credit card when purchasing one-day tickets on-site to Silver Dollar City, White Water or the Showboat Branson Belle will get $7 off each ticket purchased for one-day regular admission. The offer is available for the entire 2021 season, with a limit of six tickets per day.

Additionally, Arvest Bank customers who purchase a regular admission, one-day ticket at Silver Dollar City with their debit or credit card in June could save up to $10 per ticket on up to six tickets per day.

Through the collaboration, Arvest Bank becomes the “Official Sponsor of Family Fun” at Silver Dollar City Attractions, including the theme park, White Water water park, the Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground. Arvest Bank is also the presenting sponsor of Silver Dollar City’s amphitheater.

“We are very excited to begin this strategic collaboration with Arvest Bank,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Arvest’s commitment to their communities, along with their reputation for delivering great customer service aligns well with our brand and our culture. Our guests are our top priority, and we know that Arvest’s customers are their top priority as well.”

“There is no other experience in the country that can match the fun that families enjoy at Silver Dollar City, and Arvest Bank is thrilled to be part of the plans at numerous attractions associated with the park,” said Kyle Hubbard, president of Arvest Bank’s Springfield market. “We are pleased to extend exclusive savings to our customers as a benefit of this collaboration, and as another way of thanking them for choosing us for their banking services.”

Silver Dollar City is expected to open for the spring season on March 17.

