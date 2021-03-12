Some Missouri pharmacies turn to ‘waste avoidance protocol’ lists before vaccines expire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your are eager to get your COVID-19 shot but are not eligible yet, some pharmacies across Missouri are turning to special lists to ensure every last drop in the vial is used.

It’s called a “waste avoidance protocol” list.

“We’re still going to do everything and anything we can to get that dose into someone’s arm,” said Pharmacist Reed Miller with MediCenter Pharmacy in Springfield.

The list is designed to make sure no leftover dose is tossed out.

“If we have somebody miss an appointment or cancel an appointment or something like that, we’re calling people right away,” Miller said.

As soon as COVID-19 vaccines are unfrozen, the clock starts to tick. While the time frame varies for each version, Miller said the 10 doses inside the Moderna vials at MediCenter Pharmacy need to be given pretty soon after the syringe is pulled.

“We have six hours to use that vial,” he said. “So essentially we’re going to do anything and everything we can to not let any of those doses go bad within that six hour window.”

Chris Greig knows this firsthand.

”I had heard from other parts of the state in more rural areas a lot of vaccines were not being used,” Greig said.

So Greig called around to several Walmart locations to see if he could get on that list.

”Not even two hours later I think I got a call from the Walmart in Marshfield and they said, hey we had a spot open up, can you come in a couple hours by 12:30? And I said yes, I sure can,” Greig said.

Starting on Monday, essential workers like teachers, government employees and farmers in Missouri are able to get their shot.

Preventing waste will still be a priority. And even if people aren’t eligible under that current tier, pharmacies say that might not always be an issue.

”We’ll take them, because you know it’s better than throwing a dose away of something so valuable,” Miller said.

That is exactly why Chris Greig said he felt comfortable giving this a try.

”I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t obviously butting in line or taking a vaccine from somebody who is obviously in need of it,” he said. “They have the eligibility tiers for a reason.”

Miller said he is happy pharmacies like his have been able to find ways to make sure no dose is left behind.

“We’re very pleased we have been able to come up with a solution anytime a dose might go bad,” he said. “We’ve found a way to get it to someone. So far we are currently at 500 doses given and zero waste. So we’re pretty proud of that.”

Miller said Medicenter does schedule second doses, right after even if you got it through the “waste list.”

Other large chains like Walmart and Sam’s Club offer these lists as well. But some spots do not guarantee your second dose.

