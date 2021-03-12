Springfield-Greene County Health Department partners with Jordan Valley Community Clinic for next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 1B – Tier 3 beginning Monday, March 15.

The Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will administer the vaccine at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic every day next week with new opportunities being added regularly based on supply.

The hard work and collaborative efforts of our area’s vaccinators have allowed us to begin vaccinating essential workers on the first day the state has made them eligible. Nearly one in every 10 adults in Greene County are fully vaccinated, and vaccinating this new group marks the next major step toward reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The Phase 1B – Tier 3 group includes:

K-12 teachers and school staff, including substitute teachers

Childcare workers in DHSS-licensed facilities

Food and agriculture employees, excluding restaurants and bars

Communications infrastructure and media with an emergency function

Local energy providers

City, county, state, and federal employees

Information technology company staff

Mass transit and freight employees

Water and wastewater systems staff

Dams and nuclear energy sector staff

More information on Missouri’s priority phases of eligibility can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority

To schedule a vaccination appointment at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center site, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have already registered should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the state of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are unable to locate it. An appointment can then be made for one of the multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled. Sign up links can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

Individuals who do not have access to the internet, or who need assistance completing the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or scheduling an appointment can call our call center Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm at 417-874-1211.

Employers who would like more information on COVID-19 vaccination options and resources for their employees can complete this form.

Individuals interested in staying up to date on our community’s vaccination efforts have several options:

Sign up for regular email, text messages and automated phone calls at health.springfieldmo.gov/FinishStrong . There you can also sign a pledge to keep up prevention efforts.

Visit health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine for information on vaccine safety and availability, as well as Frequently Asked Questions.

Sign up for brief text message updates or automated phone calls by reaching out to our call center Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm at 417-874-1211.

Follow our social media accounts at facebook.com/SGCHD and twitter.com/SGCHD

