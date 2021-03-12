Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department partners with Jordan Valley Community Clinic for next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations

It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 1B – Tier 3 beginning Monday, March 15.

The Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will administer the vaccine at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic every day next week with new opportunities being added regularly based on supply.

The hard work and collaborative efforts of our area’s vaccinators have allowed us to begin vaccinating essential workers on the first day the state has made them eligible. Nearly one in every 10 adults in Greene County are fully vaccinated, and vaccinating this new group marks the next major step toward reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The Phase 1B – Tier 3 group includes:

  • K-12 teachers and school staff, including substitute teachers
  • Childcare workers in DHSS-licensed facilities
  • Food and agriculture employees, excluding restaurants and bars
  • Communications infrastructure and media with an emergency function
  • Local energy providers
  • City, county, state, and federal employees
  • Information technology company staff
  • Mass transit and freight employees
  • Water and wastewater systems staff
  • Dams and nuclear energy sector staff

More information on Missouri’s priority phases of eligibility can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority

To schedule a vaccination appointment at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center site, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have already registered should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the state of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are unable to locate it. An appointment can then be made for one of the multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled. Sign up links can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

Individuals who do not have access to the internet, or who need assistance completing the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or scheduling an appointment can call our call center Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm at 417-874-1211.

Employers who would like more information on COVID-19 vaccination options and resources for their employees can complete this form.

Individuals interested in staying up to date on our community’s vaccination efforts have several options:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of showers & storms through the weekend
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

SGCHD, Jordan Valley Community Health Center open vaccine opportunities for Phase 1B, Tier 3 next week
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’