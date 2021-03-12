Springfield mental health experts discuss changes, barriers in services throughout one year of COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of people here in the Ozarks over the last year.

Dr. Kristen Thompson at Burrell Behavioral Health said the conversation of mental health has changed over the last 365 days, switching the focus from mental illness to mental wellness.

Dr. Thompson said accessibility has been a silver lining throughout the pandemic. Burrell was able to add telehealth services in a matter of weeks.

”At one point we were 90% virtual, and we’re still 40% to 50% virtual, even though a lot of healthcare has come back in person,” Dr. Thompson said. “That really tells us that people wanted that all along.”

Licensed counselor and allied health professional at Lakeland Behavioral Health Keith Ray Mackie said telehealth that was a blessing for some. But for others, it created more barriers.

”In southwest Missouri, Internet doesn’t reach everywhere. For families that have struggled with resources, things like having Internet and ability to go a greater distance to reach counseling, it’s probably gotten much harder,” he said.

Stephanie Appleby with the National Alliance on Mental Illness said people seem more willing to discuss mental health issues overall.

”We definitely have, I think, made a lot of headway with stigma,” she said. “We still have a long way to go, but I think we’re definitely on the right path now.”

Dr. Thompson said there is still a lot of healing to do once the initial crisis of the pandemic starts to recede some.

”When you’re in crisis, you really are game on, you’re functioning at your highest level because you have to,” Dr. Thompson said. “It’s often not until that kind of pulls back and recedes a little bit and you can take a beat, and catch a breath, that you can realize how much you’re struggling and how much you need help because there is space for that. "

Every mental health expert KY3 spoke with stressed that people will continue to feel the mental health impacts of this pandemic far past the one-year mark.

Mental Health Resources in the Ozarks

Burrell Behavioral Health:

24-hour crisis lines:

Southwest Missouri: 1-800-494-7355

Central Missouri: 1-800-395-2132

Northwest Arkansas: 1-888-518-0108

Lakeland Behavioral Health System:

24-hour phone line: (844) 868-8360

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Missouri:

NAMI Missouri Crisis line: 1-877-535-4357

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273-TALK or (800) SUICIDE

