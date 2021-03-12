Advertisement

Standoff underway in Kimberling City; suspect holding roommate hostage, investigators say

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos in Kimberling City.

Investigators tell KY3, a man appears to be holding his roommate hostage. The suspect was wanted for questioning about a break-in at another unit.

The suspect fired a few shots after breaking into one of the units, but nobody was struck, investigators say. It’s unclear exactly what time this happened Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies are surrounding the complex. A Missouri Highway Patrol swat team is trying to convince the man to surrender. Authorities from at least six MSHP cars have responded to the scene.

A negotiator has spoken to the suspect several times, but so far neither the suspect not the roommate has left the condo as of 4:30 p.m. Residents in nearby units have been evacuated.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

