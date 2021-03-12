Man wanted for questioning in mother’s death in Vernon County, Mo. found dead

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man wanted for abandoning his mother’s corpse in Vernon County, Mo. has been found dead.

Police in the Hot Springs, Ark. area located the body of Aaron Goodwin in a wooded area. Vernon County authorities declared Goodwin as a possible suspect in the death of his mother, Connie Goodwin. Deputies found her body in a home on October 28 near Deerfield.

Investigators believed early on Goodwin may had committed suicide.

“Because his body had not been found, we continued to follow up on leads from Kansas and Missouri and requested the assistance of a federal agency in searching for him” said Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Investigators are trying to piece together what may have caused Aaron to commit such a crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.