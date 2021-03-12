Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Green Potato Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this dish for St. Patrick’s Day.

Ingredients:

1 pound tiny yellow new potatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 pound green beans, trimmed

¼ cup purchased basil pesto

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 8 ounce tub fresh Ciliegine (cherry-size) mozzarella, drained and halved

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

Torn fresh basil (optional)

In a large saucepan, combine sliced potatoes and a dash of salt. Cover with cold water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer just until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes well and cool completely. (You can spread them out on a baking sheet to cool more quickly.)

Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add beans; simmer just until tender, five minutes. Drain beans and immediately place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain well; pat dry.

In a small bowl, whisk together pesto, vinegar, olive oil and kosher salt. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, beans and mozzarella. Drizzle with two-thirds of the dressing; toss to coat. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle with remaining dressing. Top with pine nuts and, if desired, basil.

