WATCH: School of the Osage High School students interview Ozarks astronaut at International Space Station

Richland, Mo. native Michael Hopkins completed a spacewalk Wednesday and will take another...
Richland, Mo. native Michael Hopkins completed a spacewalk Wednesday and will take another spacewalk Monday.(International Space Station (Twitter: @Space-Station))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - School of the Osage High School students participated this week in an interview that was “out of this world.”

Astronaut Mike Hopkins attended high school at School of the Osage. Hopkins is a mission commander of SpaceX Crew Dragon, which launched into space in November. He serves as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.

Check out the questions the students threw his way!

Posted by School of the Osage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

