Advertisement

Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the COVID-19 vaccination.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ coronavirus hospitalizations continued dropping on Friday, even as the state reported 27 new deaths from the virus.

The Department of Health said the number of Arkansas patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 19 to 259.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,437, while 459 new cases increased the state’s pandemic total to 326,040. Of those cases, 3,158 are active ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died from the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is on schedule to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, assuming the supply is available. Hutchinson on Monday expanded the state’s eligibility to the rest of those in its 1B category, opening up the shots to 180,000 more people.

“We will finish 1B priorities in March and move to 1C in April,” Hutchinson said in a statement, adding that he would provide more specifics next week. “If the supply is provided, then we can open up vaccinations in May to all adult Arkansans.”

More than 816,000 of the nearly 1.4 million vaccine doses allocated to Arkansas have been given so far.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City, hostage safe
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.
Heavy rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain & Flooding this weekend
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Latest News

In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department partners with Jordan Valley Community Clinic for next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way