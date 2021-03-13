Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in southeast Missouri tested for lead poisoning

Advertisement

Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri were tested for leading poisoning on March 12.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch, KFVS
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri were tested for leading poisoning on Friday, March 12.

According to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, Dr. Sean Byrd and vet tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic tested the birds for lead poisoning. They said they expect results in about a week.

📣Update on the two bald eagles in our care: Dr Sean Byrd and Vet Tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic came out...

Posted by Watkins Wildlife Rehab on Friday, March 12, 2021

The eagles were taken to Watkins for monitoring and possible release into the wild.

One of the eagles was found in Dexter and the other was found a few weeks later at Mingo Wildlife Refuge.

They didn’t have any broken bones, no issues from trauma, but the two birds have made little-to-no effort to fly.

