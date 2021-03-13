Cattle escape in south Springfield after driver crashes through fence, two taken into custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cattle have escaped from a south Springfield neighborhood after someone recently crashed through a fence belonging to the cattle owners. The investigation has led to two arrests as of Saturday afternoon.

The Greene Count Sheriff’s Office is working to capture some of the cattle and contact the owner, but deputies have had no luck as of Saturday afternoon. Authorities have launched an ongoing investigation over property damage located in the Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield.

Greene County deputies responded to the subdivision around 5 p.m. Friday. They initially arrived to a dead end of West Gaslight Drive.

During that time, a male drove by on Gaslight and started calling the cattle. The sheriff’s office says this came in an attempt to scatter cattle throughout the subdivision and interfere with the operation.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, who then into the pasture and crashed through fences belonging to the cattle owners.

Right now, cattle have escaped from the busted fence and are roaming free on nearby property.

“There are several head of cattle on the property and the fences are not adequate to contain the livestock. The cattle have escaped through the fence and roam around on nearby property,” says the sheriff’s office.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott pursued the vehicle Friday and eventually it came to a stop. However, as Sheriff Arnott attempted to arrest the suspect, he failed to comply with commands and drove away through a closed cattle gate in the field, causing even more damage.

Deputies found a vehicle near Farm Road 190 and Twin Bridges with a woman inside. The woman was taken into custody, in addition to another man who later arrived on scene and claimed to own the cattle. That man was arrested for trespassing and other offenses.

The investigation led Greene County deputies and search crews to a water rescue mission in south Springfield near the 6400 block of S. Farm Road 141. Someone had contacted emergency communications saying that a man was yelling for help from James River near the area.

It’s unclear how much the property damage might be related to the search, but Greene County Deputy Jason Winston says there is a possible connection.

If you have any information on the investigation on the property crime or water rescue, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-868-4040.

