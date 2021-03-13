Crews rescue two people overnight in Maries County, Mo. after car gets stuck in water

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews rescued two people overnight in Maries County after a car ended up stuck in water.

Rescue crews from the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol and Rolla Fire Department Water Rescue Team assisted with the rescue operation.

Crews used boats and other rescue equipment to help two people get out of a flooded creek.

“They were professional and brave to enter the flooded creek and rescue these two people,” says the sheriff’s office.

Greene County and Webster County also sent out water rescue crews to various operations overnight as rain continues to slam the Ozarks.

Authorities remind drivers to never cross a flooded area or low-water bridge if you are unsure of the depth or flow of the water.

