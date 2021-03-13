Fair Grove, Mo. small businesses survive pandemic struggles, plan to expand

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic took a toll on businesses across the country. Many had to adapt to changing guidelines. Two companies in Fair Grove stayed open for business and are thriving one year later.

“This was our first year as a brick and mortar so we have nothing else to compare it to,” said Anna Sutherland.

Before November of 2019, family-owned Monroe House was an online clothing boutique. Then, Anna Sutherland, her husband and her sister moved it into a storefront on Main Street in Fair Grove.

“You want as many people to come in as possible. Well then, everybody’s at home and people are scared to get out,” Sutherland said.

Anna’s husband Taler opened a new branch of the business the same week the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Monroe House Market sells redesigned antique furniture and is open on the second Saturday of every month.

“We were able to get one market in and we had to do the next two markets virtually,” Sutherland said.

Just a few doors down, Lisa Ritter was holding the grand opening of her vintage home decor store, Festoons and Filigree, the same weekend. She said she went through the stages of grief when she had to shut down her brand new business.

“Disbelief, denial, anger into a gradual acceptable. The ultimate outcome of that is learning things from it,” Ritter said.

When the pandemic hit and storefronts were forced to close, both Festoons and Filigree and Monroe House adapted with online sales, connecting with customers through Facebook live.

“I’ve built an audience all over the country. I shipped to, just this last week, California, Colorado, Iowa,” Ritter said.

While they gained greater reach, the business owners said local shoppers stayed loyal, allowing them both to expand. Sutherland plans to move forward with Monroe Coffee Company. Ritter is reopening her decor store this weekend in a space more than two times larger than the original location.

“Thank you isn’t enough,” Sutherland said.

Now, they’re working with other businesses to come up with creative events, making Fair Grove an attraction for customers with shopping and dining.

“A rising tide lifts all ships. If we’re all working together, it’s going to benefit everybody, not just one business,” Sutherland said.

Monroe House Market will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The boutique will also be open. Festoons and Filigree will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

