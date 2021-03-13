FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain & Flooding this weekend

Flooding will continue to be an issue through the weekend.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for all of southwest Missouri as flooding along rivers, low lying areas and low water crossing may develop. An Areal Flood Warning means flooding will happen gradually.

Flooding is the story this weekend (KYTV)

A Flood Watch is also in effect through this evening for all of southwest Missouri.

Heavy rain will bring 1 - 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Water levels are already higher on some of the rivers and creeks. Watch those low-lying areas and low water crossing as they are expected to flood. Rain will gradually start to clear out this morning and we’ll be left with a drying period this afternoon. Temperatures will respond and warm to the upper 50s.

Tonight a few isolated showers are possible with temperatures remaining steady, only dipping to the low 50s.

Tomorrow, the rain continues as more showers and stronger thunderstorms develop because of an eastward-moving cold front. The main upper-level trough will move through tomorrow which will help the storms develop off of the front. You can expect an additional 1 - 2 inches of rain Sunday with again flooding being a concern.

While a few stronger storms are possible, the lack of instability will limit overall the severe weather threat. So, some brief small hail may be seen, but otherwise, the main story is the continuous rainfall.

Monday a few showers may linger behind the mainline. Late day clearing is expected. Watching for another front and cooler temperatures closer to mid-week.