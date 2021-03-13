Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain & Flooding this weekend

One to three inches with local amounts over four.
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flooding will continue to be an issue through the weekend.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for all of southwest Missouri as flooding along rivers, low lying areas and low water crossing may develop. An Areal Flood Warning means flooding will happen gradually.

Flooding is the story this weekend
Flooding is the story this weekend(KYTV)

A Flood Watch is also in effect through this evening for all of southwest Missouri.

Flooding is the story this weekend
Flooding is the story this weekend(KYTV)

Heavy rain will bring 1 - 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Water levels are already higher on some of the rivers and creeks. Watch those low-lying areas and low water crossing as they are expected to flood. Rain will gradually start to clear out this morning and we’ll be left with a drying period this afternoon. Temperatures will respond and warm to the upper 50s.

Flooding is the story this weekend
Flooding is the story this weekend(KYTV)

Tonight a few isolated showers are possible with temperatures remaining steady, only dipping to the low 50s.

Tomorrow, the rain continues as more showers and stronger thunderstorms develop because of an eastward-moving cold front. The main upper-level trough will move through tomorrow which will help the storms develop off of the front. You can expect an additional 1 - 2 inches of rain Sunday with again flooding being a concern.

Flooding is the story this weekend
Flooding is the story this weekend(KYTV)

While a few stronger storms are possible, the lack of instability will limit overall the severe weather threat. So, some brief small hail may be seen, but otherwise, the main story is the continuous rainfall.

Monday a few showers may linger behind the mainline. Late day clearing is expected. Watching for another front and cooler temperatures closer to mid-week.

Flooding is the story this weekend
Flooding is the story this weekend(KYTV)

Most Read

A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City, hostage safe
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heavy rain & flooding potential this weekend
St. Patrick’s Day at Finnegan’s
St. Patrick’s Day: Precautions in place to keep your celebration safe
Periods of rain will add up to produce flooding in some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks through Saturday