Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and thunderstorms, again.. Warmer weather on the way

Another 1-2 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts, will be possible
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flooding is still possible today, primarily for areas south of I-44. An Areal Flood Warning remains in effect until noon for the southern half of St. Clair county and stretching into Phelps county, as well as all counties south in Missouri.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the same areas until Monday morning.

Flooding possible again today
Flooding possible again today(KYTV)

Water levels across the Ozarks are still in minor flood stages, and while the levels have come back down, additional rainfall tonight may cause them to rise slightly. Never drive through flooded roads and be cautious of low lying areas.

Rain once again today
Rain once again today(KYTV)

This afternoon more showers and thunderstorms are forecasted. Because of the limited instability in the atmosphere the severe weather potential is very low. However, starting around noon we’ll start to see a line of thunderstorms progressing eastward through Missouri. This will form off of the main source of upper level energy as that propagates to the east. A surface front will help kick up these storms . Rainfall accumulations will be anywhere between an inch to two inches. Keep in mind, this rain is falling on already saturated soils and will fall into rivers an creeks with already high water levels. Lingering flooding through tomorrow morning is possible.

More rain and flooding today
More rain and flooding today(KYTV)

Temperatures today will sit in the upper 50s/60s for the high. Places out east will have a better chance of warming before the rain moves in. Overnight tonight we drop to the mid-40s and then tomorrow as the clouds clear we’ll have upper 60s and 70s.

Temperatures in the upper 50s
Temperatures in the upper 50s(KYTV)

Monday and Tuesday look to be the best days this week.

Need to watch the Tuesday night into Wednesday time frame closely as more showers and thunderstorms are forecasted. These have the potential to be on the stronger side as more instability will build over the next few days. Moisture is also available and support from mid-level winds. So again, a few thunderstorms are possible. Currently the western Ozarks are in a slight risk for severe weather. Monitor closely.

Otherwise, this week because of a front moving through briefly temperatures take a dip Thursday through Saturday into the 40s/50s before rebounding to 60 next weekend. Wednesday is also St. Patrick’s Day!

Monday and Tuesday are the best days of the week
Monday and Tuesday are the best days of the week(KYTV)

Most Read

A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
The suspect from an hours-long standoff has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson.
MSHP identifies suspect from deadly Kimberling City standoff
File image
Cattle escape in south Springfield after driver crashes through fence, two taken into custody

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and thunderstorms, again.. Warmer weather on the way
The Springfield RV Mega Show made its way back into the Ozarks this weekend for what organizers...
32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic
Monett nonprofit loans dresses to help girls attend prom
The suspect from an hours-long standoff has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson.
MSHP identifies suspect from deadly Kimberling City standoff