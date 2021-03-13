FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and thunderstorms, again.. Warmer weather on the way

Flooding is still possible today, primarily for areas south of I-44. An Areal Flood Warning remains in effect until noon for the southern half of St. Clair county and stretching into Phelps county, as well as all counties south in Missouri.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the same areas until Monday morning.

Water levels across the Ozarks are still in minor flood stages, and while the levels have come back down, additional rainfall tonight may cause them to rise slightly. Never drive through flooded roads and be cautious of low lying areas.

This afternoon more showers and thunderstorms are forecasted. Because of the limited instability in the atmosphere the severe weather potential is very low. However, starting around noon we’ll start to see a line of thunderstorms progressing eastward through Missouri. This will form off of the main source of upper level energy as that propagates to the east. A surface front will help kick up these storms . Rainfall accumulations will be anywhere between an inch to two inches. Keep in mind, this rain is falling on already saturated soils and will fall into rivers an creeks with already high water levels. Lingering flooding through tomorrow morning is possible.

Temperatures today will sit in the upper 50s/60s for the high. Places out east will have a better chance of warming before the rain moves in. Overnight tonight we drop to the mid-40s and then tomorrow as the clouds clear we’ll have upper 60s and 70s.

Monday and Tuesday look to be the best days this week.

Need to watch the Tuesday night into Wednesday time frame closely as more showers and thunderstorms are forecasted. These have the potential to be on the stronger side as more instability will build over the next few days. Moisture is also available and support from mid-level winds. So again, a few thunderstorms are possible. Currently the western Ozarks are in a slight risk for severe weather. Monitor closely.

Otherwise, this week because of a front moving through briefly temperatures take a dip Thursday through Saturday into the 40s/50s before rebounding to 60 next weekend. Wednesday is also St. Patrick’s Day!