Greene Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight in south Springfield

A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could lead to a person after an unsuccessful water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield.

Crews attempted to rescue a man near the 6400 block of S. Farm Road 141. Someone had contacted emergency communications saying that a man was yelling for help from James River near the area.

Rescue crews did not locate anyone after several hours Friday, saying the darkness and rising river levels impacted the search.

“The search was unsuccessful and terminated by the fire department on scene due to darkness and river rising,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews spent several hours Saturday looking for a possible person as well. A helicopter search team also arrived to the area, but no one was found.

Details remain limited in the investigation, including the status of a person who crews attempted to rescue.

However, the sheriff’s office had been investigating property crime earlier Friday around the Lions Gate Subdivision in south Springfield that might possibly be connected.

If you have any information on the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-868-4040.

