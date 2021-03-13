Advertisement

Island of condos: New project in the works for Lake of the Ozarks

“The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” is under construction at mile marker 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks....
“The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” is under construction at mile marker 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. It is being built on the only hospitable island in the mid-Missouri region.(The Reserve at Isla Del Sol)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - An island in mid-Missouri? Believe it or not, it exists. And some major plans are in the works for it.

“The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” is under construction at mile marker 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. It is being built on the only hospitable island in the mid-Missouri region.

The island will feature a five-story condominium complex with 30 units in its first phase. There are four unique floor plans range from 1,400 square feet to nearly 2,100 square feet.

“This new construction opportunity offers coveted panoramic lake views, quick access to Lake attractions and entertainment, and impressive upgraded features and amenities,” says “The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” on its website.

Amenities include lakeside pools, dog walking areas, boat docks and a splash playground for children.

Presales are starting soon with The Krause Basler Network, according to the complex. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
Heavy rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain & Flooding this weekend
Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Latest News

FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
Kansas City officer who sprayed teenage protester indicted on misdemeanor assault
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
Missouri lawmakers OK checks on COVID business closures
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop