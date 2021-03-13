Advertisement

Laclede County deputy recognized for helping woman fix flat tire

A Laclede County deputy recently went a long way to help out a woman in need.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County deputy recently went a long way to help out a woman in need.

Deputy Jesse Cook stopped to help a woman on March 7 when he noticed she had a flat tire.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Cook offered to change the tire. However, the woman’s spare tire was also flat. Deputy Cook then drove the woman to her home, picked up an air tank, and manged to fix the flat tire.

Earlier in the week, the woman thanked Deputy Cook with a pan of cinnamon rolls.

Posted by Laclede County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

