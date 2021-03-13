MSHP identifies suspect who died in Kimberling City standoff, investigates gunfire from trooper

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect who died Friday after an hours-long standoff in Kimberling City has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3 that the suspect has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson, 33, of Kimberling City. Next of kin have been notified.

Johnson’s death marked the end of a standoff that began Friday morning around 9 a.m. MSHP officially classified the situation Saturday as an officer-involved shooting.

According to court records, Johnson was wanted on warrant for charges of kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He had previously been sentenced to prison in 2008 for unrelated charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Johnson was wanted for questioning about a break-in at a unit of the Port Holiday condos that he did not own. MSHP says, after Johnson broke into one of the units, he fired a few shots earlier Friday morning. It’s unclear exactly what time this happened Friday, but nobody was struck during that initial exchange.

Several law enforcement agencies, including MSHP and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, then responded to the complex around 10 a.m. That’s when the standoff emerged.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the suspect fired shots shortly after 8 p.m. during the standoff. Then, law enforcement responded by conducting a flash bang, tossing a device to produce a bright flash and a loud noise that was meant to stun without causing serious injury.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning that, after the suspect fired shots, one trooper discharged a patrol-issued firearm and the suspect sustained a single gunshot wound. The Stone County Coroner responded to the scene, where the suspect was pronounced deceased shortly after the exchange of gunfire.

“The suspect was given numerous opportunities to get himself up, put down the guns he was carrying around. Unfortunately, it ended badly for the suspect, and he was taken out,” said Sheriff Rader on Friday.

Authorities offered food to Johnson in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation. Negotiators made several attempts for a peaceful ending, but Johnson was pronounced deceased after an exchange of gunfire.

“Never how we wanted to end it, We wanted to end it peacefully and everybody go home safe,” said Sheriff Rader.

The person being held hostage, who investigators believed was a roommate of the suspect, got out of the condo and is safe. The hostage received medical assistance from emergency crews. MSHP tells KY3 that Johnson was believed to be a caregiver to the hostage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are taking over the investigation.

