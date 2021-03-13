Advertisement

Osage County, Mo. man catches 112-pound invasive black carp

Jesse Hughes, of Bonnots Mill, was originally fishing for catfish with friends March 4 when he hooked into a 112-pound invasive black carp from the Osage River.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Osage County man made quite a memorable catch last week.

Jesse Hughes, of Bonnots Mill, was originally fishing for catfish with friends March 4 when he hooked into something even rarer.

Hughes reeled in a 112-pound invasive black carp from the Osage River, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“We hooked into it and knew it was something big, but I originally thought it was a catfish,” said Hughes. “It was the first I’d heard of a black carp. I didn’t know anything about it, so this has been quite the learning experience.”

According to MDC, black carp are an invasive fish from Asia that eat mussels and snails. The fish damage populations of native mollusks, many of which are critically endangered.

Conservation experts say there is a strong possibility the black carp species is becoming established, with breeding populations, on our continent.

Black carp have previously been found in the Mississippi River system, including the Osage River. In 1994, around 30 reportedly escaped from a fish farm during a high-water event and entered that river.

“If anglers happen to catch black carp, or any invasive fish, while fishing in Missouri waters, it’s imperative to contact their local conservation agent,” explained MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “That way, our Fisheries staff can be notified and monitor the spread of these destructive species.”

The black carp caught by Hughes is currently being studied by the United States Geological Survey.

“It’s a little disappointing, as I don’t think I’ll ever catch a fish that big again,” said Hughes. “But at least it’s one less invasive fish in Missouri waters.”

For more information on black carp, CLICK HERE. To learn more about invasive species being studied in Missouri, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

