Advertisement

Runner struck by projectile at Battlefield, Mo. park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Police Department is trying to figure out what hit and injured a runner Thursday at a city park.

Police say a runner was on the track that circles the city park, then struck by some kind of projectile. That person went to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries and has since been released.  

Investigators say they do not believe there is a threat to anyone else, but police continue to investigate what happened. If you have any information, contact the Battlefield Police Department at 417-890-9876.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Standoff stretches several hours in Kimberling City, suspect holding roommate
Woman hit by projectile at Battlefield park
Woman hit by projectile at Battlefield park
National Audio Company in Springfield sees sales rise for cassette tapes
watch out for flooding this weekend
As heavy rain falls, never underestimate the power of water; Pulaski County preps for flood risks