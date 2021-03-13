Runner struck by projectile at Battlefield, Mo. park

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Police Department is trying to figure out what hit and injured a runner Thursday at a city park.

Police say a runner was on the track that circles the city park, then struck by some kind of projectile. That person went to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries and has since been released.

Investigators say they do not believe there is a threat to anyone else, but police continue to investigate what happened. If you have any information, contact the Battlefield Police Department at 417-890-9876.

