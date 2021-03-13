St. Patrick’s Day: Precautions in place to keep your celebration safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly a year since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic forced bars and restaurants to suddenly close. Although they re-opened long ago, they’re expecting one of their busiest weekends yet despite the wet weather forecast. This is why bars and pubs are taking precautions on St. Patrick Day Weekend to keep partiers safe.

Bars like Finnegans Wake are preparing for one of the biggest weekends they’ve had since the pandemic hit.

General Manager Derek Colman said Finnegans Wake is the oldest Irish pub in Springfield. And it’s only right they continue with their annual celebration. He said lots of planning is going on behind the scenes to pull this off-- from preparing meals, to stocking up on kegs. Colman said he’s excited about St.Patrick’s Day festivities, but is taking precautions to make it happen safely.

“We have strictly adhered to all of the mandates, especially masks,” Colman explained. “You have to have a mask to come in. You have to have it on until you have food or drink. We’ve also been adhering to the capacity limitations.”

Colman said before the pandemic, Finnegans Wake could hold around 300, but with capacity restrictions in place, he recommends arriving early to secure a spot.

Springfield Police Department will also take necessary measures to keep partiers safe including patrol this weekend, and again on St. Patrick’s Day next Wednesday.

Police Captain Culley Wilson said they’ll be watching for drunk drivers, and helping with the expected increase in people walking downtown. He urged partiers use commons sense when they’re out. He said drink responsibly, avoid driving under the influence. Cpt. Wilson said it’s important that you’re aware of your surroundings and watch where you’re going.

“Folks that are downtown or anywhere, especially if you’re out walking to use crosswalks, and follow the traffic signals,” explained Cpt. Wilson. “Don’t cross the street unless you’re in a good crosswalk. We don’t want any pedestrian accidents. We’ve already had a few this year, and we don’t want anymore.”

With the expected crowds, Captain Wilson said motorists must be more vigilant on the roads, especially with more rain on the way.

