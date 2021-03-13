Advertisement

US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.

Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”

President Joe Biden marked Thursday’s first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
Heavy rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain & Flooding this weekend
Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Latest News

FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
Kansas City officer who sprayed teenage protester indicted on misdemeanor assault
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together
“The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” is under construction at mile marker 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks....
Island of condos: New project in the works for Lake of the Ozarks
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death