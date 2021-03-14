Advertisement

2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. at a business, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Jara didn’t provide further details about the shooting, including whether investigators believe all of the shots were fired by one person or what led to it.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
The suspect from an hours-long standoff has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson.
MSHP identifies suspect from deadly Kimberling City standoff
File image
Cattle escape in south Springfield after driver crashes through fence, two taken into custody
More rain and flooding today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and thunderstorms, again.. Warmer weather on the way

Latest News

32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic
32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest