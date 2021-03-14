Advertisement

32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield RV Mega Show made its way back into the Ozarks this weekend for what organizers describe as the most active year yet.

Show coordinator and promoter, Michael Roads, said a few days after the March 2020 show, the pandemic hit, and the RV industry spiked. He said vendors noticed the influx first-hand at the 2021 Springfield RV Mega Show.

He said there had been a solid buying group this year with upwards of one-third of recreational vehicles and campers selling on the show’s opening day.

“I’ve been doing this for 32 years, and Friday’s opening night was the busiest night I’ve ever seen,” explained Roades.

More people are making that leap and buying; Because waiting to order can have you standing by for nearly a year explained Roads. He said people are just eager to get out and travel while still being able to social distance themselves. With warmer weather just around the corner, the want is even greater. 

“I don’t walk up to the dealer anymore and ask, ‘How many you sell today?’ For the first time in my life, my career, I asked, ‘how many you got left?’”

Roads explained that manufacturers are experiencing the impact of the pent-up demand. Especially in  Elkhart, Indiana, where 90-percent of RVs are built.

“There’s thousands of RV’s sitting in their lot that are brand new and ready to go, but they don’t have roof air vents and other RV goods that are imported,” said Roads. “It has the RV manufacturing industry in a bind because they cannot finish production to distribute them.”

The Springfield RV Mega Show and Sale:

  • Location: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, E-plex
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Admission: $12
  • Masks are required to be worn at ALL times.

