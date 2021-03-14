‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections

(KY3) - “American Pickers,” a longtime running show on the History Channel, is coming to Missouri in May.

The reality television series follows the adventures of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who travel around the United States to buy or “pick” various items for resale, clients or personal collections.

Mike and Frank are looking for some of the best collections in Missouri and Illinois, according to a Facebook post from “Got A Pick.” It’s unclear what parts of both states their planning to visit, but residents can submit a request for the duo to “pick” their private collections.

The show’s producers say they will follow all protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. Right now, the pickers are only looking at private collections, rather than stores or flea markets.

If you would like considered for a stop, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) OLD-RUST. You can also share your spots and pictures with the show on Facebook.

MISSOURI and ILLINOIS! The Pickers are coming your way this MAY! Give us a call or send us an email ASAP if you or... Posted by Got A Pick on Monday, March 8, 2021

