Advertisement

Arkansas earns high seed selection in 2021 NCAA Tournament

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball against Florida during the first half of an...
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Arkansas Razorbacks hot stretch at the end of the season earned the school its highest seed since the 1994-1995 season.

The No. 3 seeded Hogs (22-6, 13-4) in the South Regional will open play Friday against the No. 14 seeded Colgate Raiders (14-1). This is the first NCAA appearance for the Hogs in the last three seasons.

Arkansas won 12-straight games in Southeastern Conference play. The streak ended with a semifinals loss against rival LSU in the SEC Tournament Saturday.

The Hogs finished with six Quad 1 wins on the season, including against SEC champion Alabama. Arkansas finished the season ranked in the Top 40 in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency. The Hogs ranked No. 12 in speed-of-play, averaging nearly 82 points-per-game. The scoring average led the SEC.

SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody leads the Hogs well-balanced attack. He averages 17 points-per-game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
The suspect from an hours-long standoff has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson.
MSHP identifies suspect from deadly Kimberling City standoff
More rain into tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain finally ends late tonight

Latest News

Missouri players react after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday,...
University of Missouri dancing in the NCAA Tournament
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State football uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24
Arkansas' Ethan Henderson (24) reaches for a rebound with LSU's Darius Days (4) and Cameron...
LSU upsets No. 8 Arkansas, reaches SEC tourney final
Missouri's Mark Smith (13) drives to the basket against Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Ethan...
Notae helps No. 8 Arkansas beat Missouri in SEC Tourney