Arkansas earns high seed selection in 2021 NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Arkansas Razorbacks hot stretch at the end of the season earned the school its highest seed since the 1994-1995 season.

The No. 3 seeded Hogs (22-6, 13-4) in the South Regional will open play Friday against the No. 14 seeded Colgate Raiders (14-1). This is the first NCAA appearance for the Hogs in the last three seasons.

Arkansas won 12-straight games in Southeastern Conference play. The streak ended with a semifinals loss against rival LSU in the SEC Tournament Saturday.

The Hogs finished with six Quad 1 wins on the season, including against SEC champion Alabama. Arkansas finished the season ranked in the Top 40 in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency. The Hogs ranked No. 12 in speed-of-play, averaging nearly 82 points-per-game. The scoring average led the SEC.

SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody leads the Hogs well-balanced attack. He averages 17 points-per-game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.