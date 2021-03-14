Crews rescue two in McDonald County after water sweeps their cars off highway

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews rescued two people Saturday in McDonald County after high water swept their cars of the roadway.

The Tiff City Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and McDonald County Office of Emergency Management all assisted with the rescue, which began at 6:20 a.m. while it was still dark outside.

Investigators say two cars were driving on State Highway 43 near Tiff City, then came upon Buffalo Creek. The creek was running about 15 feet deep over the highway, so both cars were swept off and floated down stream.

Victims in both cars were able to escape their vehicles quickly and find a safe spot temporarily. One got on top of his truck next to a tree, while another grabbed onto a tree with his vehicle submerged under him.

According to McDonald County crews, the two victims didn’t try to drive through water, but were rather caught in the situations by surprise.

Troopers were able to rescue one person in a boat. Then, crews tied to a tree downstream to safely rescue the other victim. The sheriff’s jet boat eventually clogged, but troopers were able to get it to a bluff area and secure it. Both victims were treated by EMS at the scene, but didn’t appear to suffer significant injuries.

“Thanks to Tiff City Fire Chief he found us a neighbor, a skid steer, and an access to get back thru a field to get the boat. We had to pull the boat with the skid steer and manual labor thru the mud for several hundred feet and then got it loaded back on the trailer with the help of a winch. Thanks so much to all those who helped, this rescue couldn’t of been completed without you,” says the McDonald County Office of Emergency Management via Facebook.

Authorities say to stay aware of flood prone areas and roads, especially in the dark, as rain hits the Ozarks region in the upcoming days.

