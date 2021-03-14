Local fire departments explain how to prepare for flooding as more rain enters SWMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With more rain in the forecast for southwest Missouri, it’s important for people to take caution on the roads in case of flooding.

James River in Greene County is now elevated to the moderate stage for flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The moderate flood stage means the area can expect water to spill out of the river and into fields, especially into low-water crossings.

“Just take your time and take it easy,” said Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Russ Lafferty. “It’s better to arrive a little late than not at all.”

Lafferty says the phrase “turn around don’t drown” is something all drivers need to keep in mind over the next few days.

“Nobody wants to have to turn around and take the time out of their day to make a longer trip, but really it doesn’t take very much water to wash you off the roadway,” says Lafferty. “The smaller cars even less. Once you get washed off the roadway, that’s when you can get into deeper water and be in real trouble.”

Ozark Fire Protection District’s Chief, Jarett Metheny, says about six inches of rain will hit the bottom of a car. It only takes 12 inches of water to stall a car and sweep it off the road.

“Particularly hazardous for us is locating where they’re at. Once the car starts moving, victims will be swept away into areas that are really hard to reach,” says Metheny.

Lafferty says even when the rain stops, water levels can continue to rise and that’s something people need to know, especially with more rain coming in the forecast.

“Just because it’s quit raining in this area, it’s still raining farther North or to the East where the head waters are,” says Lafferty. “You do need to watch out. Just because you think it might be going down, it hadn’t even crested yet, so it’s not on it’s way down.”

Metheny says his department has seen a lot of water rescues at night.

“You can’t see as well, so they really don’t know how deep it is,” Chief Metheny says. “That can be misleading to citizens who might be familiar to the roads otherwise.”

Lafferty says it’s helpful to let people know where you’re going before you head out. He says to drive carefully, especially on roads you don’t know, and when driving at night.

