Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will officially activate Phase 1B - Tier 3 of its COVID-19 Vaccine Plan on Monday.

Health leaders say nearly 550,000 more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine when the new phase is activated. As of March 12, providers have administered more than 1.7 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Missourians across the state, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

Those eligible under the new phase starting Monday, March 15, include:

K-12 educators and school employees;

child care providers;

grocery store employees;

energy, food, agriculture workers;

critical infrastructure workers;

others “who keep the essential functions of society running”

Those in the following professions will also be eligible:

Education

Childcare

Communications Infrastructure

Dams Sector

Energy Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 1

Government

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactor Sector

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Missourians in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 and Tier 2 will also remain eligible. For the full list of categories included in all of these phases, CLICK HERE.

Gov. Parson says he expects the next phase in Missouri’s vaccination plan (Phase 2) to begin within 45 days of March 15.

“Missouri has had a vaccine plan since October, and this has not changed. We have been very disciplined in following our plan,” said Gov. Parson during an announcement in late-February. “With vaccine supply steadily increasing, we believe we are in a good position to activate Phase 1B - Tier 3.

Before you schedule an appointment, you will need to complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID.

Locally, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center have teamed up to offer vaccines for those eligible under Phase 1B, Tier 3. These vaccinations begin Monday. For more information on how to register, CLICK HERE.

Visit out COVID-19 RESOURCES GUIDE to find a vaccine provider near you.

