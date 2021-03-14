Advertisement

Missouri State football uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Montrae Braswell scored on kickoff and interception returns in the first half and Eric Johnson blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter to help Missouri State beat South Dakota 27-24 on Saturday.

Braswell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7 late in the first quarter and intercepted Carson Camp’s pass and returned it 36 yards to give the Bears (2-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 17-14 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

Jeremiah Wilson, who ran for 57 yards, made it 24-all for Missouri State on a 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Johnson blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by South Dakota’s Mason Lorber to keep it tied with 12:35 left in the fourth.

Missouri State then drove 42 yards on nine plays and capped the scoring with Jose Pizano’s 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the game.

South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-325, but the Bears had no turnovers and sacked Camp six times.

Camp passed for 339 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes (1-2, 1-2).

