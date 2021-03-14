Advertisement

Mountain Home, Ark. man accused of trying to meet child for sex pleads not guilty

Michael Johnson.
Michael Johnson.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home, Arkansas man pleads not guilty to felony charges after authorities arrested him in an undercover sting.

Michael Adam Johnson, 35, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on March 4 on a $75,000 bond.

Johnson reportedly set up a meeting to engage in sexual activity with someone who worked undercover and pretended to be 14 year-old boy in Missouri, according to special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Johnson was charged with one count of internet stalking of a child, a Class Y Felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 11.

Arkansas State Police says the person who lured Johnson into the meeting was actually a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper assigned to the Drug and Crime Control Division.

The trooper, posing as a teenager, had engaged in an Internet conversation with Johnson, who subsequently propositioned the undercover officer and made an arrangement to meet in Mountain Home to engage in sex.

Arkansas State Police CID special agents executed search warrants in early March on Johnson’s property and are continuing their investigation to determine whether Johnson had arranged similar meetings with actual minor age victims or committed other Internet sex crimes.

State Troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division and Mountain Home Police Department Officers also assisted state police special agents in Thursday’s arrest, according to Arkansas State Police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Suspect dies after hours-long standoff in Kimberling City; MSHP investigating as officer-involved shooting
The suspect from an hours-long standoff has been identified as Timothy Jonas Johnson.
MSHP identifies suspect from deadly Kimberling City standoff
More rain and flooding today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and thunderstorms, again.. Warmer weather on the way
File image
Cattle escape in south Springfield after driver crashes through fence, two taken into custody

Latest News

SGCHD, Jordan Valley Health Center open vaccine opportunities for Phase 1B, Tier 3 on Monday
MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
The Tiff City Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and McDonald County Office of...
Crews rescue two in McDonald County after water sweeps their cars off highway
32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic
32nd Annual Springfield RV Mega Show sees spike in sales because of the pandemic