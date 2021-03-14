Polk County leaders reflect on COVID-19 response over the last year

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders reported the first COVID-19 cases in Missouri one year ago. That’s when Polk County first started implementing its COVID-19 response plan.

Bolivar Mayor Christopher Warwick declared March 13 to be Polk County Health Center Day because the department began adapting to the new version of normal on March 13 last year.

“Everybody has had it, touch their families one way or the other as far as COVID-19,” Mayor Warwick says.

Mayor Warwick says as a rural community, resources became a struggle in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I’m proud of our health department and all of our organizations,” Mayor Warwick says. “They’ve worked really well together to give our citizens the best available services that could be provided.”

Polk County Health Center’s Administrator, Michelle Morris, says community members struggled with transportation to get the resources they needed.

“As far as individuals being able to get the testing they need,” Morris says. “As we’ve been doing vaccinations, we’ve encountered people who don’t have transportation to come and get a vaccine. We are trying to meet the needs of community members that way.”

Morris says information has came in quicker than the department could process it over the past year.

“It has been a lot of learning for our department, but we truly are stronger today than we were a year ago,” Morris says.

Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael Calhoun, says the hospital had to adapt quickly to patients’ needs.

“The service we provide to our patients is better than it was because we’ve had to overcome so many barriers,” Calhoun says.

With frontline workers dealing with an influx of coronavirus patients, mental health for those workers became a concern.

“Nurses are resilient people,” Calhoun says. “They see a lot of difficult circumstances anyway, but we felt the need to provide additional resources to them.”

Morris says she’s hopeful for the future as more people across Polk County continue to get vaccinated. However, she says the community can’t let its guard down yet.

“To be honest, we are at a point where we haven’t been in a year,” Morris says. “To think that the vaccinations and the transmission rates and the virus that, you know our positivity rates are down. That’s exciting.”

Mayor Warwick says, although some people in the community were against masking in the beginning, it came down to the community staying strong together.

“The aspect of us looking to our neighbors and thinking of them more than ourselves is the biggest thing we can do to come out of this,” Mayor Warwick says.

Calhoun says the entire community will come out on the other side of this stronger.

“We’ve been through a shared experience, a shared suffering,” Calhoun says. “That’s made us to be better able to overcome the challenges that come with healthcare and do it better than we’ve done before.”

Polk County has reported 3,268 positive cases of the coronavirus and 39 deaths over the past year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.