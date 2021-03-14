REPORT: Car insurance rates in Missouri, including Springfield, slightly drop over past year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average car insurance rates offered in Missouri, including the Springfield metropolitan area, have dropped over the past year, according to a new report.

The Zebra, an independent organization that analyzes car insurance data, released its “2021: The State of Auto Insurance” report last month. A research team compiled data from all 50 U.S. states, reviewing more then 83 million rates.

According to the report, the average car insurance rates fell in 33 states and rose in 17 states last year.

In Missouri, the average car insurance premium last year came out to be $1,687, decreasing by nearly 2.5% from 2019. Despite the trend, the Show-Me State has seen car has seen car insurance rates spike nearly 70% over the past decade and ranked 11th among U.S. states in average rates last year, according to the report.

The Springfield metropolitan area also saw rates decrease from 2019 to 2020. An analyst from The Zebra tells KY3 that the region’s average annual premium dropped to $1,638 last year, decreasing 1.5% from the prior year.

“Springfield metro drivers saw slight relief in car insurance premiums this year, most likely due to a drop in driving with COVID-19 related lockdowns,” says Nicole Beck, a licensed insurance agent and Head of Communications at The Zebra. “However, mileage is not everything, as car insurance prices are tied to how many claims are filed in an area. So as soon as accidents and claims begin to rise, so will insurance rates.”

The Springfield metro data reflects rates from 258 zip codes and 247 cities in southwest Missouri.

According to The Zebra, Springfield’s average fell below the metropolitan rate of Kansas City ($1,667), but slightly above St. Louis ($1,584). Analysts add that Lebanon ($1,481), Waynesville ($1,539) and Richland ($1,540) had three of the state’s five lowest average premiums, while Thayer ($1,809) and Alton ($1,890) offered two of the state’s highest premiums on average.

The Zebra’s fifth annual national study explored 83 million car insurance premiums around the nation, breaking down how common variables such as driver age, gender, driving record, financial behaviors and cars, impacted such rates. According to the report, car insurance rates are up 30% nationwide since 2011, but decreased last year for the first time since 2013.

