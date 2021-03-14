TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A large-scale project begins Monday to widen and resurface parts of James River Freeway (U.S. Route 60) in south Springfield.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project calls for the following upgrades:

Add lane in Route 60 median in each direction between National Avenue & Route 65

Consolidate Glenstone and Republic ramps to eastbound Route 60 at Harvard Avenue, remove existing eastbound on ramp near Nature Center Way

Build roundabout on Glenstone Avenue at intersection with Nature Center Way/Republic Road

Widen westbound Route 60 off ramp to Glenstone Avenue

Replace deteriorating pavement on eastbound Route 60 west of Route 65

All improvements can be made without needing additional property

Drivers should prepare for closed lanes, traffic shifts and possible delays on James River Freeway, starting Monday.

Crews will begin widening the freeway on Monday. At some point later this summer, construction will begin to improve the intersections for Glenstone Avenue, Republic Road and Nature Center Way.

The project also calls to resurface Route 60 between Glenstone Avenue and Highland Springs Boulevard. MoDOT shared a rendering (pictured above) of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the project’s completion.

MoDOT says the project will have the following traffic impacts:

:• Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Route 60 between National Avenue and Route 65

• Nighttime lane closures on Route 60 between National Avenue and Highland Springs Boulevard

• Drivers should not pass in the work zone due to narrowed driving lanes on Route 60 between National Avenue and Route 65

• Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

• Drivers should consider an alternate route

The project is expected to be completed in May 2022, but weather or construction delays could affect the timetable, according to MoDOT.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.