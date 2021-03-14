Advertisement

University of Missouri dancing in the NCAA Tournament

Missouri players react after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday,...
Missouri players react after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville New-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri Tigers will again play in the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament.

The Tigers (16-9, 8-8 SEC) will open tourney play Saturday as a No. 9 seed against the No. 8 seeded Oklahoma Sooners. They will play in the West Regional.

The appearance is Missouri’s second in the NCAA Tournament in four seasons under Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers recorded seven Quadrant 1 wins, including against Illinois, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Mizzou lost to Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference.

