University of Missouri dancing in the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri Tigers will again play in the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament.

The Tigers (16-9, 8-8 SEC) will open tourney play Saturday as a No. 9 seed against the No. 8 seeded Oklahoma Sooners. They will play in the West Regional.

The appearance is Missouri’s second in the NCAA Tournament in four seasons under Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers recorded seven Quadrant 1 wins, including against Illinois, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Mizzou lost to Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference.

