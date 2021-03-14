WATCH: Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at vaccine clinic after receiving second COVID-19 shot
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (KY3) - Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma offered a surprise performance Saturday at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Massachusetts.
Yo-Yo Ma performed for people waiting in a post-vaccination observation area. Berkshire Community College shared several videos of his performance via Facebook.
NBC Boston reports that Yo-Yo Ma had visited the community college to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
After receiving his shot, he took a seat along the wall of the observation area and played for 15 minutes.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.