WATCH: Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at vaccine clinic after receiving second COVID-19 shot

Yo-Yo Ma offered a susprise performance in an observation area after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.(Berkshire Community College)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (KY3) - Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma offered a surprise performance Saturday at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Massachusetts.

Yo-Yo Ma performed for people waiting in a post-vaccination observation area. Berkshire Community College shared several videos of his performance via Facebook.

NBC Boston reports that Yo-Yo Ma had visited the community college to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After receiving his shot, he took a seat along the wall of the observation area and played for 15 minutes.

