WATCH: Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at vaccine clinic after receiving second COVID-19 shot

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (KY3) - Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma offered a surprise performance Saturday at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Massachusetts.

Yo-Yo Ma performed for people waiting in a post-vaccination observation area. Berkshire Community College shared several videos of his performance via Facebook.

NBC Boston reports that Yo-Yo Ma had visited the community college to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After receiving his shot, he took a seat along the wall of the observation area and played for 15 minutes.

