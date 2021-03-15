Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching toddler abducted from St. Joseph

Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday evening for an abduction in the St. Joseph area.

Authorities say Miah Latour, 2, disappeared from her home Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the girl is likely with Jeremiah Latour, 29, and Amber Polachek, 32. They are likely driving a white GMC Acadia with Missouri license plate EF1-S3G.

