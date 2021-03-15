AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching toddler abducted from St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday evening for an abduction in the St. Joseph area.

Authorities say Miah Latour, 2, disappeared from her home Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the girl is likely with Jeremiah Latour, 29, and Amber Polachek, 32. They are likely driving a white GMC Acadia with Missouri license plate EF1-S3G.

Watch for more updates.

