Barry-Lawrence Regional Library to build a new facility in Monett

The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library is building a new facility to better serve the community.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Barry and Lawrence counties will soon have a new resource in Monett: The Barry Lawrence Regional Library.

The $6 million project is set to break ground in August, but fundraising efforts are still in effect.

“This has been a decade-long quest that the library has been unwavering on our quest to making this happen,” said marketing director Greg Brown.

Library leaders first presented plans for a new facility in 2008. After the recession, the tax levy that would fund the project was rolled back.

“With the loss of the revenue, they put a halt because we wouldn’t have been able to make the payments,” said Library Director Gina Milburn.

“We’ve done quite a bit of fundraising, but we’re hoping that the Monett community will step behind the project and support it,” said Milburn.

The new facility will have features like community rooms, a teen center, and an inspiration kitchen for food-based programs.

“This facility has been outpaced by the growth and success of Monett, and this building is nearly 50 years old. It was never even designed to house the library branch, our central offices, distribution center and IT. it was never designed for that,” said Brown

“We’re landlocked on all sides. We really cant expand. No parking. We have more customers coming in every day,” said Milburn.

The grand opening for the new building is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

