Baxter Regional Medical Center closes extra unit for COVID-19 patients after declining cases

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - One year since the first COVID-19 cases arrived in Arkansas, some health leaders have recently noticed signs of progress.

The Baxter Regional Medical Center recently reached a personal milestone in its pandemic response, closing an emergency unit for COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

Health leaders had converted an existing unit to one exclusively for COVID-19 patients in the early stages of 2020.

“We couldn’t be happier to share that our COVID unit is official CLOSED as of Friday, March 12,” said the Baxter Regional Medical Center in a Facebook post.

As cases have declined in the Ozarks region, CoxHealth in Springfield was also able to close a COVID-19 ICU that had been added over summer.

