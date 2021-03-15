CHECK YOUR FLIGHT: Flights to and from Denver from Springfield are canceled due to snowstorm in Rocky mountains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you head to the Springfield-Branson national airport, check your flight. If you were expecting to fly to Denver today, a snowstorm in Colorado is causing flights between Springfield and Denver to be canceled.

This weekend’s winter storm was the fourth largest ever in Denver since 1881, dropping more than 2 feet of snow at Denver International Airport (DIA), and more along other parts of the Front Range.

