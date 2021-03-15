Advertisement

CHECK YOUR FLIGHT: Flights to and from Denver from Springfield are canceled due to snowstorm in Rocky mountains

All other flights are clear
Denver Airport crews clearing more than two feet of snow
Denver Airport crews clearing more than two feet of snow(Denver International Airport)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you head to the Springfield-Branson national airport, check your flight. If you were expecting to fly to Denver today, a snowstorm in Colorado is causing flights between Springfield and Denver to be canceled.

Springfield-Branson National Airport flight schedule

This weekend’s winter storm was the fourth largest ever in Denver since 1881, dropping more than 2 feet of snow at Denver International Airport (DIA), and more along other parts of the Front Range.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
Missouri State University students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know
Sunshine will return today, pushing temperatures back into the 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain for now
A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight

Latest News

Sunshine will return today, pushing temperatures back into the 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain for now
Spring-like temperatures return for now
A fire broke out at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late...
Large fire at Springfield Ski Shack Sunday Night
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway