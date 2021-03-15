College of the Ozarks cuts ties with the NAIA

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks cut its ties with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). That announcement came out over the weekend.

Current and former student athletes at College of the Ozarks have been vocal on social media, criticizing the college’s decision to exit the NAIA.

”They are extremely frustrated with the fact that they didn’t see this coming, and they were quite surprised with how they received the information [and] when they received the information,” said College of the Ozarks alumni Scott Wenger.

The College of the Ozarks announced on Saturday it would be ending its relationship with the NAIA at the end of the spring sports season.

Wenger said the decision may have brought to light a lack of checks-and-balances within the college.

”It was a really big decision, we feel, and we don’t know that it was maybe made with as much thought as to what the outcome would have been,” he said.

The college will continue its relationship with the National Christian College Athletic Association. The NAIA didn’t comment on the reasons behind College of the Ozarks’ exit, but it did say the college indicated finances were part of the decision to withdraw from the men’s basketball championship.

”Any of us that know College of the Ozarks know that Dr. Davis has done a wonderful job fundraising and money was probably not the issue,” said Wenger.

Wenger said he will see first-hand how this impacts future athletes.

”Being a former high school teacher, and administrator, and athletic director, and coach I personally know a student who just signed to play baseball out there with the understanding he would be playing NAIA baseball,” he said. “So, I think it will hurt the opportunity for the college to recruit some higher level athletes without a doubt. “

The school said the NCCAA includes faith-based colleges and offers student athletes the opportunity to participate in championship play.

Wenger said he would like to continue to see people use their voice, whether they agree with the college’s decision or not, but he hopes people continue to do it respectfully.

The college’s announcement read:

College of the Ozarks recently made the decision to end its relationship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) at the end of the 2020-21 year.

“We are grateful for the many years of athletic play we have enjoyed with the NAIA, particularly the 20 or so years we were able to host the Men’s Division II Basketball National Championship,” said Dr. Eric Bolger, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College.

The College will continue its relationship with the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). This association includes faith-based colleges and offers student athletes the opportunity to participate in championship play.

“The College is proud of our athletes and coaches, and grateful to all those who contribute to the success of our athletic program,” Bolger said. “We look forward to this program continuing to develop students of Christ-like character at the College.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.