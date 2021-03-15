Advertisement

Fire damages apartment complex in south Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters contained a fire in a south Springfield apartment complex Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call of an explosion in a unit of the Quail Creek Apartments around 4:30 p.m. The apartments are located at 1440 West Lark near Republic Road and Kansas Expressway.

Firefighters contained the fire shortly after responding. The fire damaged two units. The fire spread through the unit into the attic space. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the units, allowing the flames and smoke to leave.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

