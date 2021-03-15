Greene County prosecutor charges home health care nurse with sex crimes for inappropriate videos & photos of girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a home health care nurse with several charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor for filming children while bathing.

Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at Phoenix Home Health Care. He is no longer employed with the company.

Investigators say a parent caught Ortiz filming her child taking a bath through the crack of the door on February 25. Ortiz was caring for the girl’s disabled sister.

Detectives seized Ortiz’s phone. They say they found 24 videos and pictures that showed inappropriate behavior. They say ten different moments he recorded subjects without them knowing it.

Detectives argued Ortiz was a danger to girls.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.