Large fire at Springfield Ski Shack Sunday Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late Sunday night.

The call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. with Nixa, Battlefield, Republic, and Springfield firefighters responding.

The fire caused a part of the roof to cave in, but responders said there is no damage to the inside of the building.

Crews also noted there was no one inside at the time of the fire. They believe someone driving by called in the fire when they saw the flames.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Battlefield Fire Protection District is investigating. They do not believe it was anything suspicious.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.