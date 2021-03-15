Advertisement

Large fire at Springfield Ski Shack Sunday Night

A fire broke out at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late...
A fire broke out at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late Sunday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late Sunday night.

The call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. with Nixa, Battlefield, Republic, and Springfield firefighters responding.

The fire caused a part of the roof to cave in, but responders said there is no damage to the inside of the building.

Crews also noted there was no one inside at the time of the fire. They believe someone driving by called in the fire when they saw the flames.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Battlefield Fire Protection District is investigating. They do not believe it was anything suspicious.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
Missouri State University students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know
More rain into tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain finally ends late tonight
A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight

Latest News

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway
Barry-Lawrence Regional Library to build a new facility in Monett
Baxter Regional Medical Center closes extra unit for COVID-19 patients after declining cases
Springfield Fire Department
Springfield Fire Dept. annual report shows 6,000-call decrease in 2020