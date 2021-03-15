Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a Shepherd/Husky mix found with a collar and broken tether

This male Husky/Shepherd mix was found on west Chicago Street in Springfield.
This male Husky/Shepherd mix was found on west Chicago Street in Springfield.(KYTV)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today... our featured lost dog is a beautiful Shepherd, Husky mix. Here’s Leigh Moody with more.

Someone definitely owns this handsome guy based on what he had on him when animal control picked him up.

“He did have a collar, an older looking collar with what looks like the remains of a tether, so it looks like he broke away and got lost.”

This is a good look at that remaining chain tether hooked to a grayish collar. Animal control believes this guy is about three to four years old. He is on the skinny side with his ribs kind of showing, which could mean he’s been on the loose for awhile. Someone found him in the 700 block of west Chicago two Fridays ago and called animal control last Monday after not finding an owner over the weekend.

If you recognize this dog, call the shelter at 417-833-3592. You can also visit animal control’s website to see pictures of all the animals currently there. And if you need to post a lost or found pet, click on the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

