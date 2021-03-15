Advertisement

Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask.

McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
Missouri State University students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know
Sunny skies for most of the day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain for now
A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center
WATCH: Memorial honors victims of Kum and Go shootings one year ago
Lions, hyenas and African wild dogs at the Denver Zoo enjoy their snow day.
Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo
Floodwater receding across the Ozarks
Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching toddler abducted from St. Joseph