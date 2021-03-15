Memorial honors victims of Kum and Go shooting one year ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday marks one year since a man drove his car into a Springfield gas station then shot and killed a Springfield police officer and two others.

It happened at a Kum and Go on Chestnut Expressway and Prince Lan off Chestnut Expressway. Investigators say Joaquin Roman, 31, crashed his car into the store, then went inside and began firing shots.

Roman killed Officer Christopher Walsh and two others as he responded to the call and injured another officer. Investigators say Roman then killed himself.

The memorial is in place at the Kum and Go to remember Officer Walsh and the innocent victims who lost their lives that evening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.