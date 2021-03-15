Missouri Job Centers open, no appointment needed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re looking for a job, the Missouri Job Center can help you out in person.

You don’t need to make an appointment to receive services. COVID-19 cases have decreased and the Missouri Job Center can now reopen its doors to the public.

“If you need our services, you can just come on in. We don’t need an appointment so you can come in and visit with one of our staff.” said Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta

The Missouri Job Center has been helping job seekers by appointment only since December.

“It’s really nice to open our doors again. We do also anticipate later this spring or possibly May, starting our in-person workshops that we were holding before the pandemic began.” said Trombetta

The Missouri Job Center officials say lots of positions available from entry-level to management. All you have to do is stop by.

“Anywhere from production and manufacturing work, IT, transportation is also huge.” said Trombetta

Safety measures are still in place, such as wearing a mask, temperature checks, and social distancing. Virtual assistance is also available.

“We’re happy to help you job search, beef up your resume, help you in any way that we can to connect you with a job.” said Trombetta

The Missouri Job Center has three locations in the Ozarks, two in Springfield and one in Branson. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

